Mexico City.– Samsung announced that the new family of smartphones corresponding to the Galaxy S24 series will be unveiled on January 17, 2024.

This family includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 models.

The South Korean firm will hold the first Galaxy Unpacked, an annual event scheduled at the beginning of the year, from San Jose, California, where it will show the new high-end phones.

“The new Galaxy S series will set a higher benchmark for the smartest mobile experience to date,” Samsung shared in a statement.

Samsung showed a small video where it alludes to the incorporation of more functions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Galaxy AI platform.

“Join us as we introduce Galaxy's latest premium innovations, which will deliver an entirely new mobile experience powered by AI,” Samsung continued.

Generative AI on mobile phones is relatively new to the industry; Last year, Qualcomm incorporated image generation from instructions (prompts) into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, without having to use the internet.

Meanwhile, Google provided more AI capabilities in its new Google Pixel 8 Pro, launched in October 2023. For example, the Google Assistant can summarize web pages in seconds or read aloud in a more organic way.

On the photography side, the Pixel 8 Pro facilitates editing to delete objects with a few simple touches on the screen, the unlikely, but real, ability to change facial expressions or remove noise in the audio in videos taken with the phone.

At the beginning of last month, Google shared that Gemini, its new language model, was coming to the Pixel 8 Pro models, with this the devices can make summaries of conversations, interviews or presentations, from a recording application.

Gboard, Google's keyboard app, also becomes more intuitive with Gemini by showing more accurate responses after detecting the context of the conversation.

It should be remembered that Gemini is an evolution of the language models that Google has developed for its products, previously developing PaLM and LaMDA.

In addition, Gemini will be the new engine behind Bard, Google's chatbot that emerged as a response to ChatGPT, from Open AI.

Finally, it is curious that in the promotional image of Unpacked 2024 it has figures of stars that refer to Bard and Gemini.

The event will be broadcast live on the samsung.com site, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm Central Mexico time.

What else to expect?

The new flagship of the technology company will be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a device that will rival the iPhone 15 Pro Max in several sections, with cameras being the most disputed.

According to specialized media, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra would have slight changes in exterior design compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a flatter screen, but retaining the curves on its sides.

Inside, the incorporation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor is expected, a version with greater power and made exclusively for this series, as happened with the Galaxy S23.

The series will be completed with the arrival of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, devices with the same power as the Ultra model, but cut in other points such as cameras or RAM, they will also do without the S Pen, the stylus that helps take notes or make drawings.