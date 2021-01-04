Samsung can launch its first smartphone of this year soon. According to a leaked report, Samsung may launch the Galaxy M02s in the Indian market this week. It is believed that the company will launch this phone in the budget segment. It is expected that this Samsung phone will come within 10000 rupees. Let’s know about the features of the phone.

These can be features

Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 6.5-inch display. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone will be launched in two variants 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. 5000mAh battery can be given in the phone for power. Although it is not clear yet on which date this phone will knock in India. But whenever it happens it will only be on Amazon.

May be the upgrade version of Samsung Galaxy M01

This phone is believed to be an upgraded version of Galaxy M01. This phone was launched in India with a price of Rs 7,999. This phone has a 5.7-inch HD + display, 3GB RAM with dual rear camera and 32GB internal storage. For power, it has a 4000mAh battery.

read this also

Amazon Sale: These offers are available with discounts on this phone of Vivo, competition from Redmi 9 Power

If your child is also addicted to a particular game or app, then control his activity in this way