Foldable phones are increasingly becoming a reality on the market, but they still have a long way to go to become mass products.

The Android catalog already offers several options foldable phones.

While Samsung briefly considered making these devices more affordable, it appears that idea was quickly scrapped.

The Korean company is now facing strong competition, especially in China, where HONOR holds a dominant position. However, it's clear that Samsung has invested heavily in the future of these phones.

Company executives have made clear their intention to make foldable devices one common choicecontinuing to improve the construction, durability and functionality of the hinges and flexible screens. Samsung shows more confidence in its foldable devices than other players in the industry.

However, with increasingly fierce competition, some evolutionary aspects may need to be reevaluated to convince the public that Galaxy Zs can become a standard in smartphones in the coming years.

Practical additions Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Despite the initial uncertainties, the numbers look favorable for Samsung. The Seoul company has achieved significant success with these devices: 4 out of 5 leaflets sold belong to its range. Furthermore, initially skeptical markets such as Latin America are showing rapid interest, and annual sales volumes of the Z series are on pace to surpass those of the Galaxy Note.

This indicates a clear bet by Samsung to transfer the focus from the Notes to the Z devices, a move not initially understood by many. Currently, Galaxy Z Flip is the foldable best-selling globally.

However, it is important not to be fooled: it seems that a significant rival is on the way that could change the game for the giants of the sector.

The arrival of Apple's first foldable device could redefine the landscape and become a real alternative on the market. On the part of Samsung aS-Pen integration becomes a crucial point.

This tool is of fundamental use in the Fold, and the company is apparently abandoning the idea of ​​keeping it one external accessory.

Adding the S Pen without increasing the volume of the smartphone thus becomes a challenge.

A case with space for the S-Pen, unfortunately, could make the smartphone more uncomfortable, heavier and even less practical. See also YouTuber videogamedunkey launches own indie publishing company Bigmode