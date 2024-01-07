Foldable phones are increasingly becoming a reality on the market, but they still have a long way to go to become mass products.
The Android catalog already offers several options foldable phones.
While Samsung briefly considered making these devices more affordable, it appears that idea was quickly scrapped.
The Korean company is now facing strong competition, especially in China, where HONOR holds a dominant position.
However, it's clear that Samsung has invested heavily in the future of these phones.
Company executives have made clear their intention to make foldable devices one common choicecontinuing to improve the construction, durability and functionality of the hinges and flexible screens.
Samsung shows more confidence in its foldable devices than other players in the industry.
However, with increasingly fierce competition, some evolutionary aspects may need to be reevaluated to convince the public that Galaxy Zs can become a standard in smartphones in the coming years.
Practical additions
Despite the initial uncertainties, the numbers look favorable for Samsung.
The Seoul company has achieved significant success with these devices: 4 out of 5 leaflets sold belong to its range.
Furthermore, initially skeptical markets such as Latin America are showing rapid interest, and annual sales volumes of the Z series are on pace to surpass those of the Galaxy Note.
This indicates a clear bet by Samsung to transfer the focus from the Notes to the Z devices, a move not initially understood by many.
Currently, Galaxy Z Flip is the foldable best-selling globally.
However, it is important not to be fooled: it seems that a significant rival is on the way that could change the game for the giants of the sector.
The arrival of Apple's first foldable device could redefine the landscape and become a real alternative on the market.
On the part of Samsung aS-Pen integration becomes a crucial point.
This tool is of fundamental use in the Fold, and the company is apparently abandoning the idea of keeping it one external accessory.
Adding the S Pen without increasing the volume of the smartphone thus becomes a challenge.
A case with space for the S-Pen, unfortunately, could make the smartphone more uncomfortable, heavier and even less practical.
Adjust the shot
When you own a 'Fold' device, using the external screen is more frequent than you might expect.
However, it is crucial that this screen offers a convenient sizewithout demanding adaptations of the apps which could present anomalies due to the different aspect ratio compared to a traditional phone.
Competition has influenced Samsung's choices in this area: OPPO with the Find N series, OnePlus Open and even Google's Pixel Fold have opted for more conventional form factors, with external screens that are less elongated and more similar to those of normal smartphones.
In today's technological landscape, software is of crucial importance.
Foldable devices seem to offer no additional features despite a larger screen size.
The inconvenience of having to open the device every time to perform actions such as reading a message on WhatsApp or viewing notifications pushes many users to use it rarely.
The idea of advanced, tablet-like multitasking is particularly appealing public business.
However, beyond this, there are not many convincing reasons to prefer a foldable smartphone over a Galaxy S23 Ultra, or a soon-to-be-released S24 Ultra, especially if we consider that the latter, in addition to being the company's current flagship , it is also more convenient and comfortable to carry, especially practical thanks to its included pen.
