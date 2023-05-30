Samsung it’s a company you’ll know very well, and one of the most famous in the tech space. And precisely in order not to be overtaken by the competition, it tries in every way to always keep up with new innovations capable of conquering and following the evolution of technologies. In fact, today we are talking about chips dedicated to virtual reality viewers!

Samsung is preparing to produce chips for viewers!

The viewer market is certainly still very immature but the prospects are good and a great expansion and increase is expected in the coming years. The risk of falling behind is high, especially with Apple preparing more and more for the launch of its device, and Samsung certainly does not want to give up. In fact, even the Korean company would like to debut his headset by early next year and now preparing to kick off production dedicated chips.

This was reported by sources of the Korea Economic Daily (KED), which even speaks of two different possibilities examined: on the one hand, he developed specific SoCs for the needs of viewers, on the other, the modification of the existing Exynos to optimize them for these new devices, where the tasks to be performed are obviously different (collecting and processing sensor data, tracking eye or body movements, etc.), even if this would perhaps mean decrease overall efficiency which could instead be achieved with dedicated chips.

In any case, whatever the final decision, certainly Samsung does not want to leave the way open to competition for a market that currently has excellent growth prospects. We will obviously continue to monitor the situation and who knows if the viewers will really be able to conquer. Surely the projects are there, so we just have to wait.