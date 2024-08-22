But the Odyssey 3D isn’t the only star of the Samsung booth. A wide range of monitors, from the Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 series, are ready to reveal their cutting-edge technical features and eye-catching designs.

Samsung unveiled a new range of Odyssey series gaming monitors at Gamescom 2024, and surprisingly, among them is the Odyssey 3D . A screen that promises to revolutionize the way we experience video games, offering a three-dimensional visual experience without the need to wear bulky glasses.

The new Samsung Odyssey

The Odyssey 3D is based on an innovative Light Field Display (LFD) technology that, combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping, creates a highly realistic and personalized 3D experience from 2D content. You can switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D modes, adapting the monitor to your preferences, so there is no need to wear glasses or purchase dedicated content.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G85SD

Available in 27″ and 37″ sizes, the Odyssey 3D offers 4K resolution, a fast 1 ms GtG response time, and a high refresh rate (165 Hz), ensuring smooth and artefact-free gameplay. The design is ergonomic with a height-adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt, and the package is completed by FreeSync Premium certification and a good number of inputs, namely a DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

But the experience isn’t limited to the Odyssey 3D. At Gamescom, you can also Samsung brought the Odyssey OLED G8 with its UHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey OLED G6 with QHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate, and the 57” dual UHD Odyssey Neo G9.

Finally, the Korean company announced the expansion of the Odyssey OLED lineup, with the introduction of three new models: Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD and G85SD. The Odyssey OLED G9 series, which includes the G95SD and G93SD models, offers an immersive experience thanks to the dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, the ultra-wide 32:9 screen ratio, the 1,800R curved design, the Smart Hub and Gaming Hub (only on the G95SD), the 240Hz refresh rate and the gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of 0.03ms.

The 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (model G85SD), on the other hand, offers an ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, a 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time.

And while other companies are also introducing new monitors, such as the new ASUS OLED gaming monitors up to 480 Hz, what do you think of this attempt to bring 3D back into fashion? Let us know in the comments below.