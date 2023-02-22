Samsung it is a company that does not need too many introductions, as you well know it is one of the leading companies in the world technology sector, capable of boasting enormous success with products of all kinds. Today, however, we are here to talk about a particular type of device that is gaining popularity in recent years: leaflets!

Samsung wants to bet a lot on folding screens!

Samsung was certainly one of the first companies to bring its foldable smartphones to the market, showing everyone a new type of device that is certainly very promising although still quite immature. Apparently, however, the leaflet market is destined to expand and the company has ambitious plans for the future.

This was declared by the company itself during the Display Technology Blueprint Presentation of the Korea Display Industry Association, and apparently the focus will not only be on new smartphones but also on tablets, laptops and monitors. The goal is to ensure a larger screen size without renouncing the convenience of smaller shapes and sizes.

Let’s say that leaflet hinges are certainly destined to improve and be developed more and more in the coming decades, but will they really be able to have the desired success? We obviously hope for the best and will keep you updated on all future news!