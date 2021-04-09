.Samsung started to repurpose its older Galaxy to provide eye care in underprivileged countries, using the cell phone camera to detect eye diseases in people through the camera.

Older Galaxy phones are introduced to Eyelike handheld eye cameras, which connect to a lens attachment for a improved fundus diagnosis, while the smartphone is used to capture images, as Samsung said in a statement.

The Galaxy device then uses an algorithm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze and diagnose eye disease images and connects to an application that captures patient data and suggests a treatment regimen.

This diagnostic camera can screen patients for conditions that can lead to blindness, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and macular degeneration age-related.

Samsung Eyelike.

“We were looking for a cost-effective eye health diagnostic solution to reach as many people as possible, and when we saw the performance of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, we wanted to integrate their recycling efforts into our research,” said Dr. Sangchul. Yoon from Yonsei University Health System.

The process takes place “at a fraction of the cost of commercial instruments,” as noted by Samsung, which carried out this initiative to help disadvantaged populations in Vietnam and now extends it to India, Morocco and Papua New Guinea.

Technology at the service of health

To do this, Samsung partnered in 2018 with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and the Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) in South Korea.

Since then they have cared for more than 19,000 residents in Vietnam with your portable retinal camera.

Samsung is also expanding its capabilities into new areas of detection, including using recycled Galaxy devices to create portable colposcopes smartphone-based to screen for cervical cancer.

As part of its Galaxy Upcycling program, in which this initiative is framed, Samsung has been giving other uses to mobile phones that are no longer used since 2017 to generate a positive impact.

Only in 2019, the technology supplied 90 portable ophthalmoscopes to healthcare professionals operating in remote regions of the country without access to walk-in clinics.

SL