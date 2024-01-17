Samsung Electronics has launched its new Galaxy S24 smartphone family, consisting of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, in San Jose, California. The devices mark an important technological turning point for the company, bringing artificial intelligence to the center of the mobile experience and, in Samsung's promises, opening new frontiers in the daily use of smartphones. Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience, TM Roh, emphasized the importance of this series in defining the future of mobile innovation. The Galaxy S24 series is designed to transform the way we interact with the world around us, using Galaxy AI. This technology optimizes numerous user experiences, from barrier-free communications thanks to intelligent translations of texts and calls, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine.

Galaxy S24 aims to make communication simpler and more effective through features such as Live Translation and Interpreter, which allow real-time voice and text translations. Chat Assistant helps refine the tone of conversations in different contexts, while Android Auto automatically summarizes incoming messages while driving, offering relevant responses and actions. Galaxy S24's ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that maximize creative freedom at every stage of the photography process. The Quad Tele System of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its new lens equipped with 5x optical zoom, promises clear shots even at great distances. Features such as Edit Suggestion and Generative Editing, supported by AI, allow you to make sophisticated changes to images, while Instant Slow Motion enhances the details of actions in video.

With displays that reach a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits and an optimal thermal control system, the Galaxy S24 series offers a notable technological advancement compared to the previous generation. Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy, optimized for efficient AI processing. User data security is ensured by Samsung Knox, while new environmental initiatives include the use of recycled materials in devices and components made from recycled cobalt and rare earth elements. Samsung continues to pursue sustainability goals, aiming to incorporate recycled materials into every module of every mobile product by 2030.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, following Apple's example with iPhone 15 Pro, it is the first Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, offering greater resistance and longevity. The Galaxy S24 series will be available in different configurations and colors, with a price range that reflects the variety and performance of the different models. Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The colors of Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. Additional colors will be available exclusively online for all three models.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be available globally from carriers, online retailers and on Samsung.com starting January 17th, with deliveries starting January 24th. Below are the prices: Galaxy S24 in 8GB + 128GB version at the recommended price of €929 and 8GB + 256GB at €989, Galaxy S24+ available in 12GB + 256GB configurations at €1,189 and 12GB + 512GB at €1,309, Galaxy S24 Ultra offered in versions of 12GB + 256GB at €1,499, 12GB + 512GB at €1,619, and the top of the range 12GB + 1TB at €1,859.