Mexico City.– The Samsung Galaxy expands with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the most powerful collection of smartphones, which stands out above all in the camera section.

In an event called ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ broadcast online on its social networks, Samsung presented the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ smartphones.

The South Korean revealed its first arsenal of flagship mobile devices for this 2023, powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the latest Qualcomm chipset, and the Android 13 operating system.

They will also share Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2 screen protection, which adds greater durability for long-term use, and they have IP68 that makes them resistant to water and dust.

The star is undoubtedly the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the cell phone that brought together the most virtuous features of the entire series, starting with its display with reduced curvature that creates a larger surface area and improves the visual experience on the cell phone, according to the brand. Its screen size is 6.8 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling in Game mode.

In the camera section, it stands out with its 200 MP wide-angle sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and 10 MP telephoto sensor and a 12 MP front camera. It also implements 100X spatial zoom, a 10x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom with AI super-resolution technology.

Meanwhile, it’s capable of capturing 8K video at up to 60 fps, and to show it off, Samsung unveiled a short film called ‘Behold’, directed by Hollywood director Ridley Scott, which was shot entirely on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It has models that have 12 GB RAM memory and 512 GB or 1 TB storage; on the other hand, there is a device with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its battery also stands out for its 5 thousand mAh.

The Galaxy S 23 Ultra includes the S Pen focused on productivity tasks such as note-taking or hobbies.

One of the novelties that attracted the most attention is the integration of ray tracing technology in real time that allows observing more real scenes thanks to a technology that simulates and tracks each ray of light, an innovation that was previously only executed by laptops or PCs specialized in the field. gaming.

Price and availability

The Galaxy S23 series will be on presale in Mexico from today until March 2. The official prices for the models available in the Country are as follows:

Galaxy S23 Ultra: with a 1 TB memory, it has a list price of 41,000 pesos and a pre-sale cost of 36,000 pesos.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: with a 512 GB memory, it has a list price of 36,000 pesos and a pre-sale cost of 31,000 pesos.

Galaxy S23+: with a 512 GB memory, it has a list price of 29,000 pesos and a pre-sale cost of 26,000 pesos.

If pre-sale models are purchased, it is possible to choose between two promotions: double the memory size or obtain free Buds Live headphones from the brand. Cell phones can be purchased through the official Samsung Mexico website and in physical stores of the company.