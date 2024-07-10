AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/07/2024 – 6:22

A union representing tens of thousands of Samsung Electronics workers in South Korea announced on Wednesday (10) an “indefinite general strike” to force the technology giant’s management to negotiate wage increases.

The strike, the largest in the company’s history, increases pressure on the company, which last week announced a forecast for a significant increase in operating profit in the second quarter.

Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest memory chip manufacturer and is responsible for a significant portion of the global production of cutting-edge chips used in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

More than 5,000 union members began a three-day general strike on Monday (8) as part of the fight for wage increases and other benefits.

“We have declared a second general strike, for an indefinite period, starting July 10, after understanding that management is not willing to talk after the first strike,” the Samsung Electronics National Union said in a statement.

The union, which has more than 30,000 members, representing more than 20% of the company’s workforce, already held a 24-hour strike in June, the first in the history of the company, which did not have a union until 2019.

Samsung told AFP on Wednesday that the shutdown would not affect production.

Avril Wu, an analyst at Taipei-based research group TrendForce, told AFP the strike was unlikely to have an impact because semiconductor factories are highly automated and the actual demand for labor is low.

“Even if the strike is extended, the current assessment is that it will not have a significant impact,” he said.

– “We believe in victory” –

“Samsung Electronics will ensure that there are no disruptions to production lines,” a company spokesman said. “The company remains committed to good faith negotiations with the union.”

But the union said in a statement that it had confirmed “a clear interruption in production and management will regret this”.

“In the end, they will kneel and come to the negotiating table. We believe in victory,” added the union, which called for more workers to participate.

The company has been involved in negotiations with the union over wages and benefits since January.

The demands announced on Wednesday include a 5.6% salary increase for all union members, transparent bonuses based on performance, compensation for economic losses suffered due to the strike and a day off on the union’s anniversary date.

Samsung Electronics has managed to keep its workers from unionizing for nearly 50 years — at times with tactics critics say are cruel — while it has become the world’s largest maker of smartphones and semiconductors.

The company’s founder, Lee Byung-chul, who died in 1987, was a staunch opponent of unions and said he would never allow them.

After the founding of the first union in 2019, Lee Jae-yong, the founder’s grandson and current chairman of the company, declared the end of the non-unionization principle in 2020.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the Samsung Group, the largest of the conglomerates that dominate business in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.