Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is the Samsung TV UE43CU8570UXZT Crystal UHD 4K 43 inches. The price on offer is €399. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €649. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung TV UE43CU8570UXZT Crystal UHD 4K 43-inch uses a 4K Crystal Processor and Dynamic Crystal Color Technology. 3D surround sound uses Q-Symphony for perfect harmony between the soundbar (not included) and your TV speakers, while Adaptive Sound generates sound calibrated to the content. Measures 8.4P x 96.6L x 56H cm.