Smartphone companies are constantly launching phones with new designs, looks and features. From the phone’s camera to the display, design and features, a lot has changed in the past. Now Samsung is also seen joining this race. The company has recently patented a new smartphone that comes with a futuristic transparent display. The company has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the company has taken this patent on technical grounds only. Other details about the phone have not been revealed yet. If Samsung manages to bring this phone then it will be the first phone of its kind.

The company recently launched its longest battery phone, the Galaxy M51. Samsung Galaxy M51 has a larger battery of 7000mAh as expected. The battery supports 25 watt fast charging speed. The phone has a punch-hole design display. This smartphone has a Full HD + Super AMOLED + display with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O cutout. The handset has an octa-core processor. The handset has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Let us know that the Galaxy M51 has been launched in only one variant. The phone’s storage can be increased to 512 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 can be launched in India in the second week of September. The price of the phone has been found to be between 25 thousand rupees and 30 thousand rupees in the country. Samsung India has started releasing teasers of Samsung Galaxy M51 on its social media account.

