New Delhi In the smartphone market in India, Samsung India is now ready to compete directly with Xiaomi and Vivo. According to Samsung India, it is aiming to sell 20 million Galaxy M series smartphones in India by the end of this year. According to a top executive of the company, Samsung has brought its brand new online exclusive Galaxy M series in the competition of mid budget segment smartphones of Xiaomi and Vivo.

Let us know that this Samsung phone was launched in January last year and since then till date it has attracted people fast. This is helping Samsung strengthen its market share in the Indian market. Due to this, now the company is going to remove more than two crore handsets in the country.

Galaxy M series became the first choice of people

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India said, “We are aiming to sell two million Galaxy M series smartphones by the end of this year. The M series has been heartily accepted by people and that’s why we are hopeful about our goal We know that this phone being made in the Noida factory in India has also attracted young Indians. “

Samsung has so far launched 8 phones under the M series. Among them, the latest M series phone has a 7000 mAh battery. It is a kind of powerhouse. Samsung has helped the M30 to increase its stake in India because this phone has found a very good response in the online segment.

Galaxy M series features

This South Korean company launched the M51 smartphone in India on September 10, expanding the M series. This phone runs on Snapdragon 730G processor and has a 7000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6 GB-128 GB variant while its 8 GB-128 GB variant costs Rs 26,999. This smartphone will be available for sale from September 18 at Amazon.com, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

The screen of this smartphone is equipped with 6.7-inch SMOLED Plus Infiniti O. Snapdragon 730G mobile platform has been used in it. This phone has a quad core camera setup in which the main Sony IMX 682 sensor is 64 MP while in addition there is a 12 MP ultra wide lens, 5 MP dedicated macro lens and 5 MP depth lens. It has a 32 MP front camera.

