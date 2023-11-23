Samsung is examining the option of implementing phosphorescent materials for future Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, evaluating possible display upgrades.
Within a year, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, however that doesn’t distract it from looking ahead to the future.
In the meantime, in fact, the minds of the company they are developing something intriguing for the next models, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
This is a new technology called PHOLED (Phosphorescent OLED), which is currently only used for the green and red pixels of their screens.
By 2025, plans are to see it applied for blue pixels as well, which should significantly improve image quality.
Currently, Samsung’s OLED technology uses fluorescent, not phosphorescent, materials for the blue pixels in its panels.
The intention to migrate to PHOLED for this component reveals a strategy aimed at improving the overall quality of future flagship devices, a significant advancement in display technology that confirms Samsung’s vision of maintaining a constant standard of innovation.
Phosphorescent or fluorescent?
PHOLED technology has already found application in the green and red pixels of Samsung screens.
It has an internal light efficiency level of 100%.
In contrast, currently used blue fluorescent materials show an efficiency limited to 25%.
This advancement should ensure longer battery life and lower power consumption for future Galaxy models.
Despite the advantages, there are still problems to solve.
The useful life of the blue PHOLED material is lower than its fluorescent equivalent.
But, looking at the consolidated success achieved by Samsung Display, it is plausible to expect promising results in the future.
Update postponed
Initially, there was speculation that Samsung Display would introduce a blue phosphorescent material in its 2024 models.
However, due to development obstacles, this technology is likely to see its implementation with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 during 2025.
In addition to increasing energy efficiency and battery life, the use of phosphorescent materials could result in brighter screens and more vivid colorsthus helping to improve the overall viewing experience.
We still know little about the new features of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but in 2025, which is now just over a year away, we should have more details.
Samsung is known for being at the forefront of display technology, we have recently seen how it is working hard to provide more affordable foldable devices and it will surely have more surprises in store for us with its future innovations.
#Samsung #talk #revolutionary #screens #Galaxy #Fold #Flip