Samsung is a company that needs no introduction, undoubtedly known and loved in the field of telephony but not only. And today we’re right here to tell you about something completely different, to be precise about one of the new models of refrigerators, with a screen that probably exceed your imagination!

Samsung, Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus arrives

Samsung’s range of household appliances continues to expand with ever more cutting-edge elements. If you are thinking of changing your refrigerator, then the company comes to meet you with the latest model available, the Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus. The “plus” version of its previous model, which goes from a built-in 21.5-inch screen to one of well 32 inches with FHD resolution!

In short, a considerable screen size mounted on a refrigerator, which will allow you to enjoy even more comfortably all the services offered by Samsung, obviously including the most popular streaming services (although still limited by the performance of a vertical screen).

The announcement comes directly from South Korea, and below we leave you a list of the main functions present:

viewing Samsung TV Plus channels in PIP (Picture in Picture) mode

improved multitasking task management. For example, you can view a recipe while watching a music channel or control SmartThings compatible appliances while listening to the news

video playback of social platforms, starting from those of YouTube. The orientation of the screen lends itself well to viewing content in vertical format spread on social media

integrated SmartThings hub: the fridge can become an IoT hub capable of controlling lights, shutters, switches, motion and door opening sensors – these must be products expressly certified to work with SmartThings

connection via cloud to Google Photos and OneDrive services

for the US market, the “Amazon Your Essentials” service has also been provided, which allows you to check the products frequently purchased on Amazon using a special widget

In short, a very promising device even if in reality no other details have been released. For now, the availability, price and complete technical data sheet of this Samsung refrigerator are not yet known, but of course in case of news we will keep you updated!