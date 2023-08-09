Samsung Italia has announced that the new version One UI 5.1.1 will also be released on our market from 14 August, the long-awaited update of the operating system that introduces various improvements for devices with a large screen and for folding screens. The main areas of improvement will in fact concern the experience on Samsung Galaxy ZFlip, Galaxy ZFold, and on Tablets. As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 4, they will be updated to One UI Watch 5. On the A/M/N/S series, the implementations will concern Samsung Cloud, Multiple Control, Calls, Messages, Photos, Video Editor, Device assistance, Weather, Archive , Samsung Health, Modes and Routines, Samsung Account, Quick Share, Galaxy Store, PENUP. At the bottom, the screenshot showing for all devices when the update will be available and a document with complete information regarding One UI 5 Watch and One UI 5.1.1 for leaflets of which the main innovations are listed below: optimization of productivity with improved multitasking; better use of Flex Mode; new sleep tracking possibilities with new help content and layouts to more easily check progress and create better habits with Samsung Health; new customization modes, layouts and features for editing images for Camera and Gallery; Quick Share optimization; further changes to simplify and improve the usability of the devices.