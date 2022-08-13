South Korea, Samsung’s “prince” receives presidential pardon

Lee Jae-yong, known as ‘the Samsung crown prince’, got a pardon from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol after being sentenced for corruption and embezzlement in 2017. This was announced by the ministries of justice of South Korea. The Seoul government explained that this is a decision motivated by the belief that the de facto leader of the country’s largest company is needed to lead the economic recovery after the pandemic.

Lee’s crimes were directly linked to the corruption scandal that brought former President Park Geun-Hye, in office from 2013 to 2017, into jail. The “Crown Prince of Samsung” paid $ 8 million in bribes to President Park and his partner to secure support for a shareholder-thwarted merger that would strengthen his control over his family empire.

