VTablet and car buyers have similar strategies. As soon as customers flirt with the standard version, they ask whether there shouldn’t be more equipment and accessories. The new Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung starts with a price of 1150 euros. Upgraded to the limit with 512 gigabytes of internal memory and 16 GB of working memory as well as a 5G cell phone module and equipped with the book cover keyboard, almost 2000 euros will be due. The configuration of a tablet changes its nature, it turns into a notebook. Manufacturers depict their tablets with keyboard and stand in such a way that they can hardly be distinguished from a laptop. This is what Samsung does with the Tab S8 Ultra. Then the tablet can be placed on the table, the screen can be tilted, you can write on a full keyboard and the cursor can be guided on a touchpad. When folded, the stand and keyboard protect the screen during transport. Incidentally, the S Pen, Samsung’s pen for screen input, which can be used to write, draw and click, is included in the standard version.

Ever since tablets have become hybrids with all their accessories, we’ve been struggling to decide whether to use them with or without a keyboard, stand, and so on. Haptically and aesthetically everything speaks for the mere tablet. Since Samsung frantically distributed its test devices to journalists without being able to supply the appropriate accessories, we took the opportunity and carried the Tab S8 Ultra around naked and only equipped with the S Pen. The packaging served as protection for transport to and from work. Because the huge 14.6-inch Super Amoled display with a resolution of 2960 × 1848 pixels (240 ppi) shouldn’t get a scratch.