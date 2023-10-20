Mexico City.- After the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) called on cell phone manufacturers to stop blocking phones from the so-called gray market, Samsung announced the suspension of that measure.

The company indicated that it is committed to consumers and to unrestricted compliance with the country’s regulatory framework, as well as to communication and active participation with government institutions.

“In this sense, and in line with the request made by Profeco together with the IFT, we will suspend the blocking of cell phones coming from the gray market,” Samsung said in a statement.

He expressed his willingness to participate in the working groups in order to find, together with the authorities and other participants in the sector, the best solution to address the problems generated by the gray market in Mexico.

The request from Profeco and IFT was with the objective of avoiding impacts on consumers and users until the appropriate measures and actions are analyzed that contribute to addressing the regulatory, commercial and legal challenges that such irregular imports bring with them.

Recently, different mobile phone equipment manufacturers, including Samsung, Motorola and ZTE, have blocked equipment from parallel imports, that is, telecommunications devices that enter the country without having formally complied with the approval process that officially recognizes that The technical specifications of the equipment satisfy the applicable standards or technical provisions.

“The absolute blocking of terminal equipment, in the way it is carried out, affects the rights of consumers and end users,” Profeco and the IFT noted, however, in a joint statement.