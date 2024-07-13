Samsung, the news enriched by AI

“Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the brand new Galaxy Ring” among the novelties, covered in AI, presented in Paris by the South Korean Samsung with its CEO TM Roth. In the first quarter of 2024, the Group, in a market growing by 7.8%, surpassed Apple as the best-selling brand, regaining leadership thanks to the use of artificial intelligence in its Galaxy (sales of 200 million devices expected) “Samsung,” Roth said, “ has a hybrid approach that combines artificial intelligence supported by local resources and the cloud-based one. It is up to the user to decide which data they want to share with online AI systems and which they prefer to keep private on their device”.

The new ones Galaxy high-end have been so enriched from AI. The foldable phones are powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch external screen. This is to make it easier to use the keyboard.

The panel is in fact 7.6 inches, with a density of 374 pixels per inch and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In this model we find some AI innovations. Such as Circle to Search, with which the user can circle the object on which he needs more information and this will appear without being in the center of the image.

Samsung, the future in new models

And then in the Fold 6 (and on the Flip 6) there is the automatic generation of illustrations. With a few light strokes the artificial intelligence of the device generates different types of prints. You can choose between watercolor, 3D animation, sketch or pop art mode. By dragging your finger you can draw clouds, hills and a sun to create, for example, a mountain landscape.

The Flip 6 instead has a vertical screen with a 3.4-inch external panel and a 6.7-inch distributed one, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In both, the AI ​​​​allows, with Notes, to make text summaries and translations. You can take notes while the audio you are listening to is recorded, so that the app can transcribe it later. News also in the field of photography. AI makes adding elements easier.

For example, in a photo you can create a hat on the head of a person portrayed without, with different patterns and colors. Another new feature in the camera is the ability to generate a slow motion video from one already recorded. Artificial intelligence adds interleaved frames, which it automatically generates to slow down the movement.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is able to adjust the zoom completely autonomously. Once the focus is adjusted, the user only has to raise the palm of their hand to take the photo. In addition, the main sensor has been increased from 12 to 50 megapixels and is complemented by a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle. To these lenses, the Fold 6 adds a 10 megapixel optical zoom to complete its camera.

Samsung, the many new ultra-innovative gadgets

And then other news concerns the gadgets presented. Among these are smart watches and headphones. How The Galaxy Ring sold in nine sizes (depending on the finger), in black, gold and silver. With a concave surface ultra-resistant to scratches and with a battery, in the maxi model, that lasts a full 7 days.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring can measure your pulse, send alerts to the user if they have a high or low heart rate, or announce the time of their menstrual cycle. As a factor of exclusivity, the gadget offers a vitality score, which combines several parameters to subsequently define whether the user should sleep more, rest or be more active. Among the watches, the most extreme in terms of innovation is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed for sports in high-demand environments.

With a 100-hour battery it has a dual-frequency GPS, which improves the location. It also has an alarm function for emergencies. Also new for systems useful for health control. I Galaxy Watch 7, in two sizes associated with functions aimed at personal health and certified by the American FDA.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro headphones with an ergonomic design to better adapt to different types of ears. AI is also the master here. Noise cancellation becomes selective: if a siren sounds on the street, the headphones will make it heard instead of minimizing it.

Artificial intelligence also improves call quality and isolates calls from ambient noise. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will have prices between 2,009 euros to 2,369 euros. The Galaxy Buds 3 will range from 179 to 249 euros, while the Watch 7 will range from 319 to 399 euros. The Watch Ultra will be priced at 699 euros. From last July the Galaxy Ring at 449 euros.