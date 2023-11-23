Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States and this means that the real Black Friday will begin in less than 24 hours. Black Friday 2023 is upon us but the discounts on Amazon Italy they are already available and very interesting promotions continue to reappear. Among the many offers available at the moment we find, for example, theSAMSUNG SSD Memories 990 PRO 2 TB, compatible with PC and PS5, in models with and without heatsink. The reported discount is 43% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €269.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. Both models will be available while stocks last, so if you’re interested, don’t wait. You can see the percentage of units already purchased on Amazon, below the price.

For both models SAMSUNG SSD Memories 990 PRO 2 TB, sequential read/write speeds are up to 7450/6900 MB/s. They are compatible with PS5 and PC. The heatsink model ensures better heat management during longer, more intense gaming sessions.