Samsung Invents Energy-Efficient OLED Displays for Smartphones

South Korean corporation Samsung announced the creation of new OLED panels with low energy consumption. In response to this noticed PhoneArena edition.

At the IMID 2024 conference, representatives of Samsung Display, which is part of the Korean corporation, spoke about the invention of OLED displays without polarizing film. According to the company’s engineers, this will significantly increase the battery life of smartphones.

Experts explained that OLED screens consume energy even in standby mode. The invention of new panels will allow the smartphone to work on one battery charge even in intensive mode for at least 24 hours.

Samsung Vice President Chung Yi noted that the new OLED panels will meet the criteria for screens “in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).” According to him, low power consumption is necessary to make AI services on smartphones even more efficient. The company’s specialists reminded that artificial intelligence services require a lot of energy to operate.

Earlier it became known that the South Korean corporation Samsung planned to release another foldable smartphone before the end of the year. It will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, which will receive a thin titanium case.