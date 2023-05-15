SamMobile: Samsung smartphones haven’t received Android 14 beta update

Samsung turned out to be one of the smartphone brands whose devices have not received an update to the new beta version of Android 14. About this informs SamMobile edition.

Media journalists noted that after the official announcement of Android 14 on May 10, the devices of several popular smartphone manufacturers received the second beta version of the operating system. However, Samsung was not among the brands – Google Pixel, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Nothing, Tecno, Vivo, Iqoo, Realme and Lenovo.

According to experts, this fact may be surprising, since Samsung is the main manufacturer of Android smartphones in the world. SamMobile journalists explained the decision of the management of the Korean corporation to leave users without a beta version of the OS by the fact that the company took the time to adapt the system to their devices.

“Samsung may be a few weeks late compared to other OEMs in offering the Android 14 Beta update, but its updates will be feature-rich,” the authors noted. According to them, the company’s engineers will present an update that will immediately include all the main functions of the new OS.

On May 10, the American company Google announced the first folding smartphone Pixel Fold. The device received screens with a diagonal of 5.8 and 7.6 inches, a Google Tensor G2 processor, a triple camera with lenses with a resolution of 48, 10.8 and 10.8 megapixels. The device was estimated at 1799 dollars or about 138 thousand rubles.