Some users who use Samsung smartphones are facing problems in the Google Photos app nowadays. In a report by Android Police, referring to this problem of Samsung users, it has been said that Samsung’s Mosham Photos format is not being saved in Google Photos app. Motion photo makes any still image clicked through a special mode with the help of video and audio clips.According to the report, now the motion pictures of Samsung, saved in Google Photos, do not have audio and video. This special feature of Samsung has been available for users for quite some time, but Google Photos has started supporting it only last year.

Users complained on the support forum

A user complained about this flaw on Google Photos Support Forum. The user said in his post that ever since Samsung has added sound to the motion pictures included in the OneUI 2.5 update, it has been a problem since then. For this reason, Samsung Motion Photos of users are not able to be saved on cloud also. The user said that the pictures look right in this, but the live pictures have stopped working.

Expensive Samsung devices also face problems

After this post, many more users said that they are having trouble with Samsung Motion Photos not being saved in Google Photos. A user said that he is facing this problem in the Samsung Galaxy S10 + device. At the same time, another user said that he could not save his Samsung Motion Photos in the Google Photos app in the Galaxy Note 10. No official statement has been made about this flaw by Samsung and Google.