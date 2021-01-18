The Samsung Smart Monitor are emerging as a very interesting solution for those users who want to combine the best of two very different worlds, since they offer a level of performance typical of a professional monitor with everything you would expect from a Smart TV.

As you may have imagined, that means that the Samsung Smart Monitors have everything you need to unify work and leisure in a single device, and above they have a very interesting starting price. At the time of writing this article, we can confirm that the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 are already available in Spain. The first come in two different versions, and the second in a single 4K version. Let’s see its specifications.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5

Screen size: 27 inches or 32 inches, with 16: 9 aspect ratio.

Resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

60 Hz refresh rate.

VA type panel in the 27-inch model, and IPS type in the 32-inch.

Perfect viewing angles at 178 degrees.

250 nit brightness.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Two HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB Type-A connectors.

Two 5 watt speakers.

Supports HDR10.

Tizen 5.5 as the operating system, compatible with Samsung Dex and Bixby.

Prices: 249 euros the 27-inch model, and 289 euros the 32-inch model.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7

Screen size: 32 inches, with 16: 9 aspect ratio.

3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution.

60 Hz refresh rate.

IPS type panel.

Perfect viewing angles at 178 degrees.

250 nit brightness.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB Type-C connector and three USB Type-A connectors.

Two 5 watt speakers.

Supports HDR10.

Tizen 5.5 as the operating system, compatible with Samsung Dex and Bixby.

Prices: 399 euros.

Tizen 5.5: The Smart Face of the Samsung Smart Monitor

At the hardware level, its benefits have been quite clear with the two previous lists. The Samsung Smart Monitor use VA and IPS panelsdepending on the model, ensuring high image quality, perfect viewing angles and good color reproduction.

The 60 Hz refresh rate guarantees a comfortable user experience, both working and playing games and multimedia content, and the integration of Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity allows us to use these Samsung Smart Monitors completely independently. In this sense, we must not forget Tizen 5.5, an operating system that brings the smart touch to these monitors.

Tizen 5.5 has a very intuitive interface, it is a lightweight and easy-to-use operating system that practically flies on any hardware, and through it we can access the Samsung official app store, where we will find a careful selection of applications that will allow us to enjoy multimedia streaming services as popular as Netflix.

What can I say, Samsung’s proposal seems very successful, and I think it will be especially interesting for those who, as I said at the beginning, want combine work and leisure, or education and leisure. They are already available through the main Spanish retailers for the price that we have indicated above.