The South Korean tech giant again topped the Indian smartphone market in July and August this year. Counterpoint Research provided this information in its Monthly Market Tracker report. The major reason behind this is being told to the company’s aggressive online cell strategy and users’ anti-China sentiments.With the easing of lockdown in India, the company made a spectacular comeback in July and August and has managed to capture the highest market share after 2018. The company has launched several smartphones in different price ranges after July. However, to cash in on the anti-China sentiments, the company launched new smartphones especially in the Rs 10,000 and Rs 20 thousand segments.

Target to increase business by 50 percent

The company has made its stance in the online smartphone space more aggressive and in this festive season, the company aims to increase its business by 50 percent by partnering with F-series handsets and e-commerce companies. With this, the company now wants to double its market share to 30 percent this year.

Focus is on online presence

Samsung has been focusing a lot on its online presence for some time. According to Counterpoint Research, in the first half of the year 2020, 35 percent of the company’s cells were coming through online channels. It was 25 percent last year. In the second quarter of this year, Samsung managed to become the second largest brand with 26 percent volume market share. It was 16 percent in the first quarter. Apart from this, Samsung remained the second largest online smartphone brand with 25 percent market share in the second quarter of the year 2020, up from 11 percent in two years 2019.

Number 1 on global level too

At the global level, Samsung secured the top position in August with a 22 percent share. In April 2020, this position of the company was taken away by Huawei in the market such as India and Europe due to the huge reduction in sales. However, Huawei’s 21 percent stake in April 2020 declined to 16 percent in August 2020. It is believed that after the American ban it will fall further. Apple managed to keep its market share under control during this period.