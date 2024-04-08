Samsung shares a video to show all the advantages of the Gorilla Glass Armor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Gorilla Glass Armor screen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't just a publicity stunt, and Samsung is finally sharing all the details.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is clearly positioned as one of the most premium devices available on the market: in addition to cutting-edge software features based onintegrated artificial intelligenceboasts a set of prominent hardware components, including camera, processor and battery. A key element, sometimes underestimated, is represented by the distinctive screen protected by Gorilla Glass Armor.

Recently, Samsung released a official video to illustrate the technology and exalt the merits of this advanced glass, perhaps starting from the fact that the discussion around the fruit of its collaboration with Corning was surprisingly limited.

The perfect screen Samsung has shared an interesting video regarding the features of Gorilla Glass Armor, which you can find immediately above. According to what was stated, the glass integrated into Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers anti-reflection properties superior to alternatives on the market; for Samsung, no other smartphone currently available manages to reduce reflections like its flagship. The video shows the technical precision and advanced engineering behind the production.

Its quality is achieved through a stratification method extremely precise, with special ions deposited with great care on the glass substrate. The application process takes place in an ultra-clean environment, using vacuum deposition systems.

Argon gas is ionized through the plasma, similar to what happens in the production of semiconductor chips. This is an expensive and impactful process final price of the phone, but according to Samsung it's worth the candle.