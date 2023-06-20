Samsung Self Repair is an idea launched by Samsung last year in the US. The idea is simple and provides a system that allows Samsung devices to be repaired by the owners themselves without resorting to customer support. Thanks to this innovation, you can do everything at home without the need for external repairs.

Samsung Self Repair arrives in Italy!

The introduction may have made your eyes sparkle, but there are some premises that must be dutifully launched before continuing. First of all the service includes a handful of devices of the company which are the following:

smartphones:

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S22 series

PC:

Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″

Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6″

That said, there is another clarification to be made. In case you are still under warranty, know that as the official website states, tampering with the device will completely invalidate the official assistance:

“WARNING: IN THE EVENT OF A NEGATIVE RESULT OF THE ATTEMPT OF REPAIR WITH SELF-REPAIR AND OF TAMPERING WITH THE PRODUCT, THE USER WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM THE REMEDIES PROVIDED BY THE WARRANTY”

Hence, it is recommended to resort to Self-Repair only in cases of extreme necessity. However, Samsung has thought of everything, with video tutorials, official spare parts that can be purchased from the company’s website and a tool kit that can be purchased separately and obviously reusable. Here is the spokesperson’s comment:

“Samsung is constantly working to lengthen the life cycle of its devices in order to allow users to enjoy the high performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible. We are committed to expanding access to our Self Repair program worldwide, improving the repairability of our products.”

Find everything you need here!

#Samsung #Repair #arrives #Italy #repair #phone