Aryel Fernandes and Reuters 01/17/2024 – 17:25

During “Galaxy Unpacked 2024: opening a new era of AI”, this Wednesday (17), the South Korean giant Samsung presented its new generation of smartphones. The company will deploy Google's generative artificial intelligence technology in its Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

The multi-year agreement between the companies will allow the S24 series to use the built-in Gemini Nano, Google's most efficient large language model, and will have access to Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 text-to-image technology through the cloud.

Customers can start using AI-powered summarizing and sorting features in native Samsung apps like Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. The Imagen template will also help users perform complex photo editing tasks in the Gallery app on S24 smartphones, which will go on sale at the end of January.

The new line includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. The screen has Corning® Gorilla® Armor21 technology. The company promises design improvements with thinner and more uniform edges that facilitate immersion in any visual experience, and enable larger screen sizes on the 6.7-inch displays of the Galaxy S24+ and 6.2-inch displays of the Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a flatter 6.8-inch display.

Availability and Prices

The new line is now available for sale in Brazil, with delivery starting on January 24th. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are available in Black, Gray, Violet, Cream, with Blue, Green and Orange colors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Cream, with Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange.

Check prices:

Market

Google is in a battle with Microsoft to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into everyday apps and devices, including smartphones, personal computers and productivity software, as companies look for new ways to monetize the tools.

The deal with Google will make Samsung one of the first companies to test Gemini Ultra, the search engine giant's largest and most capable large language model.

Samsung Ring

At the end of the event, which took place in San Jose, California, in the United States, Samsung presented a video stating that it is working on a smart ring, which could be part of the wearable line, such as the brand's watches.

There is still not much information about the new product, but the device should be able to monitor vital signs and be used during physical exercise.