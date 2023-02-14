Samsung keeps pace. As every year at the end of January, the Koreans present their new S series. Again there are three models: S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. Samsung goes high. The S23 for 950 euros is upper middle class, the plus for 1200 euros belongs to the upper class. With the Ultra, it goes one step higher into the absolute high-end segment. This model contains everything in terms of technology that Samsung can currently use, so the Ultra is tempting for a test.

Speaking against the election is that prices of 1400 euros could attract fewer customers. But far from it. Already last year, 40 percent of German buyers of an S model opted for the Ultra. Samsung expects the share in Germany to continue to grow, even if the premium market is weakening more and more globally. But should someone buy the S23 Ultra if they already own the previous model? The differences to the S22 Ultra are not particularly big. A year ago things were different because the Ultra inherited the stylus from the Note series, which Samsung had buried with it.

200 megapixel camera

Now it’s time again to use moderate words like a little “better” or “faster” and “more”. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor unit is faster than its predecessor. The camera’s sensor has a higher resolution of 200 megapixels. The S Pen is even better integrated into Samsung’s One UI user interface. The camera now records videos in 8K at 30 frames per second. The new Ultra illuminates pictures taken at night a little better thanks to AI support, and the starry sky appears even sharper thanks to reworked astro hyperlapse.









picture series



In the test

:



Samsung S23 Ultra



It’s a bit like ski racing. Of course, the S23 Ultra crosses the finish line first, but the S22 Ultra comes a tenth behind. If both were to descend the slope at the same time, the difference would hardly be noticeable. To stay with the picture: The S23 Ultra is again among the absolute best in the world and should win most races. The 6.8-inch screen continues to impress with top values ​​for brightness, colors and contrasts. The battery with 5000 mAh lasts two days. The already chic design has been refined by flattening the edges on the side, which benefits the fit in the hand.







4K with 60 frames per second is recommended

What the 200 megapixels bring in everyday life is difficult to identify. The new sensor could have the most impact on how we handle light. The software always allows a lot of light on the images, so that they often appear brighter and sometimes more pointed than with other smartphones. The optical 3x and 10x zoom continue to please. The 4K setting with 60 frames per second is recommended for videos. The running images are amazingly sharp and smooth.

There is not much going on at the top of the super-premium segment. Competition can only be seen on the iOS horizon with the iPhone Pro Max. Xiaomi could still keep up with the 13 that the Chinese are about to introduce. The question remains whether it is always necessary to reach for the top of the smartphone box. If you don’t use the pen, you should definitely take a look at the S23 Plus or the Pixel 7 Pro from Google. Another question arises for fans of the ultras: switch now or wait another year? The jump from the 21 model to the current one is worth it because of the pen. If you already have the S22 Ultra in your pocket, you don’t necessarily have to switch.