Support for satellite communications was one of the big news to come to the latest generation of iPhone, as well as Huawei’s Mate 50, announced a day before Apple’s new smartphones. Now, new rumors point to the possibility of Samsung including the functionality in the Galaxy S23 line.

The South Korean website ET News reported that the manufacturer has been developing the functionality over the past few years, working in collaboration with Iridium, a company specializing in satellite communications.

Apparently, Samsung wants to go beyond the satellite communication capabilities of the iPhone 14, allowing the sending of low-resolution images in addition to text messages. However, one of the major challenges is to be able to adapt the dimensions of the antennas necessary to guarantee functionality to the size of smartphones.

Given the pressure caused by the launches of Apple and Huawei, the Galaxy S23 line could be the first from Samsung to debut the satellite communication system as early as next year. When questioned by the website about this possibility, the manufacturer only indicated that it does not disclose information about products under development.

In addition to a satellite communications system, previous rumors also point to changes in the processor. It is believed that the three models (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra) of the upcoming smartphone lineup will all be powered by Qualcomm processors, replacing Samsung’s Exynos chips.

Although it is not listed among the first manufacturers to adopt Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, in recent weeks, different models of the Galaxy S23 line have passed Geekbench’s benchmark with the SoC.

There are also several rumors regarding the specifications of the Galaxy S23 smartphones and it is expected that the Ultra version will be equipped with a 200 MP camera, debuting the sensor announced by the brand last year, the ISOCELL HP1.