Samsung is testing a new artificial intelligence application that could be on all its devices soon. The brand already has, available only in Korean, a voice cloning system for users to answer phone calls. The tests are being done through the Bixby platform. The company clarified that it is not a recording, but the organic reproduction of the device owner’s voice.

Function is already available in South Korea, and turns phone calls into chats: you type and the smartphone speaks, using your voice, with the other person; Voice cloning AIs have a dangerous side, and could become a problem in the coming years.

The new feature, which is already available on the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones sold in South Korea, is called Bixby Custom Voice Creator (because it is based on Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant). It analyzes the phone owner’s voice, and uses artificial intelligence to create a cloned version of it – which can then be used to answer calls.

The idea is as follows. When you get a call but can’t (or don’t want to) answer it, you can type a reply – which your smartphone will read, using your voice, to the caller. The system, which for now is only available in Korean, also converts what the other person is saying into text in real time.

The announcement comes amid a rush of launches and innovations related to artificial intelligence. Tests related to this technology are not new either. In 2018, Google launched Duplex AI, a system that allows you to make reservations and other commands via audio through voice commands. Recently, Microsoft advanced in this ecosystem by expanding its investments in OpenAI, owner of the ChatGPT conversational system.