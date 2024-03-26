The cell phone Samsung Galaxy S23with the capacity of 256GB, 8GB RAMprocessor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung, 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Panel displayin Amazon Mexicoin its unlocked international version is with a 13% discount, dropping to the price of $12,899 Mexican pesos, in addition to the possibility of paying from 3 to 24 months with a financing cost. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this smartphone and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 26, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Elektra online store, the pink Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB is priced at $17,499 Mexican pesos. So on Amazon Mexico, it is $4,600 pesos cheaper.

Features of the Samsung S23

⦿ Screen: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Panel

⦿ Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung

⦿ Rear camera: 50 Mpx f/1.8 OIS, 10 Mpx f/2.4 OIS 3x, 12 Mpx f/2.2 wide angle

⦿ International version unlocked

⦿ Operating system: Android 12.0

⦿ Battery: 3,900 mAh, 25W charging

⦿ Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the screen

⦿ IP68 certification

⦿ Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display

⦿ Dolby Atmos stereo sound

In addition to certain specifications such as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the screen, IP68 certification, against dust and water, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen and Dolby Atmos stereo sound.

Something that stands out about this cell phone is the camera, since the front one has 12 MP f/2.2 and the rear one 50MP f/1.8. As well as its enviable 3,900 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Its processor is Snapdragon 8Gen 2, which enhances your experience, whether for video games or other heavier ones.

How to pay monthly on Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has credit from 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S23 costs $12,899.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $13,918.02

6 months: $14,485.58

9 months: $15,066.03

12 months: $15,710.98

18 months: $16,833.20

24 months: $18,161.79

