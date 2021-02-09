When Samsung added the Ultra version to its S series of smartphones a year ago and expanded it to three models, the Koreans wanted too much. The design of the device got in a wrong position, the battery did not last as long due to the huge screen and the energy requirements of the chipset, the camera did not take convincing pictures, and the price of 1350 euros was steep.

The manufacturer used the past year and improved the Ultra in several places. In addition, the price has been reduced to 1250 euros. That’s still a lot of money for a smartphone, but the competition from Apple shows that there are enough customers willing to spend that much.

The S 21 Ultra comes in Phantom Silver or Phantom Black. Although the back is made of glass, fingerprints can hardly be seen on the black device. The matt surface still looks untouched in the evening. We generally like the design. The seat of the camera module, the arrangement of the lenses and the shape of the frame create a harmonious overall picture, which is complemented by the distribution of the matt and glossy black surfaces.









Photo gallery



Photo gallery

:



S 21 Ultra





If the battery of the previous model, the S 20 Ultra, did not always reliably last a day with intensive use, films and video games now have to run for a long time to bring the battery to its knees by night. At the end of a typical home office day, the battery level often shows more than 50 percent. The capacity of 5000 mAh is just as large as that of the previous model. The new chipset should be a reason for the frugality. Unfortunately, Samsung has reduced the power consumption for fast charging. The S 21 Ultra only charges with a maximum of 25 watts. The competition, even in-house, does more.

In recent years, the devices from the S and Note series have always impressed with brilliant displays. That hasn’t changed. We opted for the highest resolution during the test days: WQHD +, means 3200 times 1440 pixels. According to Samsung, this is the “sharpest optics with the highest battery consumption”. The battery still did not weaken. However, what matters more is the refresh rate of 120 Hertz. This allows you to scroll smoothly through the timeline in Twitter or Instagram without jerking or blurring. Together with the crisp, high-contrast and bright display, the sight is always a pleasure.









Photo gallery



Camera comparison

:



Samsung S 21 Ultra versus Huawei P40 Pro +





The biggest test for the S 21 Ultra, however, is the quality of the camera. Huawei smartphones have been the reference in this area for years. The Koreans have long wanted to keep up with the Chinese, but couldn’t. Now Samsung is overtaking in some camera disciplines. The hardware provides good conditions. In addition to super wide-angle and wide-angle, the S 21 Ultra brings objects with two telephoto lenses, including a tenfold zoom. The Huawei 40 Pro + has a similar configuration. That’s why we compared the images from both devices on a cloudy day, the sun was barely visible.

What you notice after a few pictures are the better pictures of the Samsung with the two telephoto lenses. The images appear crisper, sharper and more vivid, and the auto zoom worked more reliably with macro shots such as those of a blossom. Even with the standard lens, i.e. the wide angle, Samsung is now leaving its competitors from China behind. The software sharpens the right places, which makes the images more grippy. That impressed us.

In the race for the super wide-angle crown, Huawei starts with advance praise. In this discipline, the competitor, especially with its Mate 40 Pro model, is unbeaten in the test laboratory of the magazine “Connect”. But the S 21 Ultra holds up against it with excellent pictures during an examining walk. Huawei depicts more realistically, the transitions in the contrast are softer. For this, Samsung’s software cleverly manipulates, so that many users are likely to convince many users of the images with the super wide-angle lens from Samsung. Us too. The S 21 is a visible and tangible advance in almost all directions.