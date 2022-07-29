Samsung is a company that is focusing more and more on the mobile department, always ready to revolutionize the market by keeping up with the new and sparkling technologies that the world has to offer.

Today we are here to talk to you about a really interesting patent that aims to revive the refresh rate concept on smartphones. If you are curious to know what great surprises the company is organizing for you, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Samsung, here is the patent for displays with variable refresh rate

Nowadays, using a phone with a high refresh rate is a joy to behold, but at the same time it is a doom for the battery, therefore very often users find themselves forced to reduce the refresh rate and safeguard their terminal.

From this simple truth Samsung has thought about the variable refresh rate. The basic idea is very simple. Why update the whole display 120 times per second when you can only do it in the affected parts? For example, imagine that you have an image the size of half the screen.

The other half doesn’t make sense to update it so many times. In short, a concept as simple to describe as difficult to implement, below we leave you an explanatory image:

Let’s be clear, talking about it is simple but there are a lot of engineering challenges to overcome, starting with figuring out how to divide the screen into zones. Surely in the future we will talk about it again, but for now we just have to give you an appointment at the next article!