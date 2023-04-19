But the gap between Samsung and Apple narrowed from 6 percentage points in the first quarter of last year to a percentage point in the first quarter of this year, so Samsung is not reassuring, as Samsung’s share usually exceeded Apple’s share in the first quarter affected by the repercussions of launching its latest smart phones in the first quarter. .

Market research firm Canalys said in its report on smartphone shipments in the first quarter on Wednesday that Samsung recorded 22 percent of the smartphone market share, one point ahead of rival Apple.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Apple’s share reached 25 percent, affected by the repercussions of launching its latest phones at the beginning of the quarter, to rank first, followed by Samsung with 20 percent.

Canales stated that Samsung is the only company that witnessed a recovery in the first quarter of this year compared to the fourth quarter of last year, but Samsung’s share decreased by two percentage points compared to the first quarter of last year, while Apple’s share increased by 3 percentage points during the same period. .

For its part, the Chinese company Xiaomi came in third place with 11 percent, followed by the Chinese company Oppo with 10 percent and the Chinese company Vivo with 8 percent.

From January to March this year, Xiaomi’s share decreased by two percentage points compared to the same period last year, while Oppo’s share increased by one percentage point, and Vivo’s share remained unchanged.

The volume of the global smartphone market declined in the first quarter of this year by 12 percent from the same period of the previous year, a decline for the fifth quarter in a row.