Samsung launches its three smart phones, the Samsung Galaxy M31s,And has cut the price of Galaxy M01. The company has reduced their prices by Rs 1000. The new price has been updated on the official website of Samsung India. Let us know that before this, the company had reduced the price of 6 phones including Samsung Galaxy A71 to Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s. This time the company has cut the price of M-series. The smartphones in this series are known for their powerful batteries.According to the report of 91 Mobiles, the price of Samsung Galaxy M31s has been reduced by 1000 rupees. After this, now the price of 6GB / 128GB variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 19,499 and 8GB / 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 21,499. Similarly, the price of 3GB / 32GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M11 has been reduced by Rs 500 to Rs 10,499 and the price of 4GB / 64GB variant has been reduced by Rs 1000 to Rs 11,999. At the same time, after deducting Rs 400, you can buy 3GB / 32GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M01 for Rs 7,999.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M31s

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Exynos 9611 processor. For photography, you get 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. This phone has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 25 W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch HD + LCD Infinity-O display. It has up to 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and Snapdragon 450 processor. There is a 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera for photography. This phone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 15 W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The smartphone has a 5.71-inch HD + Infinity-V display. It has 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and Snapdragon 439 processor. For photography, 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera are available. This phone has a battery of 4,000mAh.

