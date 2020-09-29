Samsung has reduced the prices of Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11, the two cheapest smartphones of the Galaxy-M series. Their prices have been cut from 500 to 1000 rupees. The new price of these smartphones can be seen on Samsung’s official website. Now you will get this phone at the new price even at offline retail stores.

This is the new price

The price of Samsung Galaxy M01 has been reduced by 400 rupees. After which this phone can be purchased for Rs 7,999. At the same time, the price of this phone was Rs 8,399. Apart from this, the price of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variants of Samsung Galaxy M11 has been reduced by Rs 500. After which you can buy this phone for Rs 11,499. At the same time, its 4GB RAM variant will now be available for Rs 11,999. Earlier, the price of this phone was Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The Galaxy M01 supports 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. It has a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking photos. This device has a 5 MP front camera for selfie. There is also a Galaxy M01 face unlock feature. Both smartphones are equipped with Dolby ATMOS technology, which will give customers a good sound quality experience.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The Galaxy M11 has a 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. It is possible to increase storage up to 512 GB via microSD card. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The Galaxy M11 has a triple rear camera, which includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera, which helps to rotate up to 115 degrees. To take selfie, it supports 8MP front camera. The Galaxy M11 is available in metallic blue, black and violet color.

They will compete

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 will compete directly with smartphone companies like Redmi and Realme. In the budget and mid-range segment, both these companies are selling their smartphones in India with many options.

