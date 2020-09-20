Samsung has announced a price cut for many of its smartphones in India. These include Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. The Samsung Galaxy A71 has been reduced by up to Rs 1,500. The new prices can now be seen on the company’s site.

Samsung Galaxy A71

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has now been reduced to 29,499. It was previously sold for 29,999. It has been reduced by 500 rupees. This phone with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available on many online portals including Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House.

Samsung Galaxy A51

On the other hand, the price of two variants of Samsung Galaxy A51 has been cut. The price of 22,999 has been kept for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. It was previously sold for 23,999. Its price has been reduced by 1000 rupees. At the same time, the variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will be available for 24,499. Earlier it was priced at Rs 25,999. It has been reduced by 1,500 rupees. This phone is available on many online portals including Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House. It can be purchased in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Hedge Crush Silver and Prism Crush Blue Color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A31

On one side of the company, the smartphone Samsung Galaxy A31 has been priced at 19,990. It comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It has been cut by Rs 1,000. This phone is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue Color Variants.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option in India was Rs 16,498 which has been reduced to Rs 14,999. In this way, a reduction of 1500 rupees has been made in this model. 1000 rupees have been reduced in the price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. Their new prices are available on the websites of Samsung and Amazon. It comes in Black, Blue and White colors.

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core phones have also been cut in the Galaxy M series. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01 will be Rs 500 cheaper for Rs 9,499. This phone is available in gray and light blue color options.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core has been reduced by Rs 500. Its 1 GB RAM + 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 4,999 and 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage mod is priced at Rs 5,999.

Also read-

Worried about smartphone hangs? Follow these 7 tips to free the phone’s memory

Stay alert while using debit / credit card with Wi-Fi, money can be withdrawn even without PIN number