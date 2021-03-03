After Xbox and Samsung renew the agreement that the two companies have worked for several years to continue, Samsung QLED becomes the official partner of Xbox Series X, specifically in the United States and Canada. The two companies teamed up before the launch of Series X, working together on a Cyberpunk 2077-themed QLED TV giveaway. However, Samsung and Xbox have been in a relationship since 2017 with the arrival of Xbox One X.

CAble to enable 4K 120hz games, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs they allow you to see virtually every detail in incredible 4k clarity and contrast and at a speed of 120 frames per second. With a low 5.8ms response time, low latency auto mode, variable refresh rate, and other gaming features designed with next-gen games in mind, it’s clear why Samsung QLED becomes the official Xbox partner. Series X.

What Microsoft has in mind now that Samsung QLED becomes the official partner of Xbox Series X, is to offer a TV that displays all the potential of the Xbox Series X. Many times the limitations that exist today for the console, is that not everyone has a TV at home that is up to the capabilities of the console. Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs can make games look at their best for years to come.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED and QLED lineup features the new intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing gamers to easily adjust screen aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headphones, and more. . The gameplay also optimizes the game with its Next-generation Samsung Neo Quantum processorIn addition to supporting AMD Freesync Premium Pro.

This allows the display output to be synchronized and provides frequencies of Variable update for smooth gaming performance and without stuttering. These are all excellent justifications to welcome the fact that Samsung QLED becomes the official partner of Xbox Series X.