D.he screen in the cinema remains dark for the time being. Nobody is happy about that, except perhaps for companies that deal in projectors for home theater. Samsung, the electronics powerhouse from Korea, held back for a long time with suitable offers, but these days it is launching a model that arouses our curiosity. Because the brand new projector LSP 9 T signals high-end class, even with an ambitious price: the dealer charges around 6300 euros. The projector, which weighs an impressive eleven kilograms and is more than half a meter wide, works according to the DLP principle, i.e. it generates the images with a chip that causes a tiny mirror to blink on its surface for each image dot.

Much cheaper projectors do that too, but that’s where the similarities with the lower classes end. Because while simpler models employ conventional lamps as light sources, which have their rays colored by rapidly rotating color filter wheels, Samsung’s pupil uses laser beams – one each for the three primary colors red, green and blue. This has several advantages: The spectral purity of the laser light sources promises greater color fidelity, and the laser service life is almost unlimited. If conventional projection lamps stop working after around 4000 hours, Samsung states that its system has a life expectancy that is five times as long.

It is also interesting what the data sheets say about the resolution: Samsung names Ultra HD, i.e. 3840 by 2160 pixels, as the image grid. The manufacturer does not reveal whether the DLP chip used in the projector really physically generates this wealth of pixels or whether, as many cheaper models do, it uses an optical interpolation trick called a pixel shift, but our test with relevant test images showed: The new projector is very popular close to the resolution of good Ultra HD televisions.

The LSP 9 T belongs to the class of short-distance projectors, so it throws its images on the wall at close range. So he can move up to a hand’s breadth in front of the projection surface. From the maximum distance of a little more than 20 centimeters, he creates canvas pictures with diagonal dimensions of more than 3 meters. Complicated optics with specially shaped lenses and mirrors make it possible. But this technology also has its pitfalls. Samsung recommends using a professional screen for good reason, as any unevenness in the projection surface causes bends and dents on the edges of the image. The on-screen menus therefore also offer a suitable setting image with a number of correction points with which bent structures can be straightened. The short-throw optics also rule out a conventional zoom. Alternatively, there are electronic options for format adaptation.

The equipment of the Samsung resembles a smart television: it brings all common streaming services onto the screen via an Internet connection. The iPhone can also send videos to the projector via Airplay 2, and if you like, you can use Alexa for voice control. Built-in tuners can even receive antenna and satellite TV. On top of that, the projector has a compact soundbar on board. Their electronics control the direction of the sound through 22 small sound openings and thus create virtual surround sound. That works surprisingly well: the sound of the film sounds three-dimensional and powerful – at least good enough for film screenings in small rooms. The Samsung projector is completely convincing with its image quality: its three bright lasers mix magnificent colors, and its high resolution ensures razor-sharp contours.