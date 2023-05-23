Samsung Electronics has announced a new content on Twitch dedicated to the world of gaming and entertainment, the talk show “Talk ‘N Play: Embrace your game”. The first three episodes, live on Twitch on Wednesday 24 May, 7 and 21 June, will be entirely dedicated to the world of gaming and cinema, waiting for the Giffoni Good Games event which will see the participation of Samsung. The protagonists will be the Samsung Morning Stars, the Samsung Esports team, who will provide spaces dedicated to their passions, alternating moments of talk shows, interactions with fans and live gameplay. There will be debates ranging from the world of cinema to that of video games. Two hosts will take turns hosting the episodes and welcoming the guests of the episode: Terenas, stage name of Lapo Raspanti, one of the most important exponents of the Italian community of League of Legends (of which he is the official caster) and Mattia Ferrari, in art VictorLaszlo88. The first episode, on Wednesday 24 May, will welcome Tiktoker and emerging streamer Shioriboh, while the second and third, live on Wednesday 7 and 21 June, will feature Nisa, official player of the Samsung Morning Stars for Apex Legends. The episodes will be streamed live on both the Morning Stars’ Twitch profiles and the episode host’s Twitch and YouTube profiles. The third and last appointment, with the presence of both hosts and Nisa, will be broadcast live from the Samsung Creator Lab, the gaming space inside the Samsung SmartThings Home in Milan.