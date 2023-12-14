Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the new notebooks: Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro 360 and Book4 Pro. The Galaxy Book4 series features new processors, more vivid and interactive displays, a simpler interface and effective security, ushering in a new era of AI-powered PCs that deliver productivity, flexibility and connectivity of the highest level. These new features not only optimize the device itself, but also elevate the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, evolving the PC category and accelerating Samsung's vision for AI innovation, both for now and for the future.

“Samsung is committed to empowering people to experience new solutions that improve their daily lives. This new paradigm can be achieved through our broad Galaxy ecosystem and direct collaboration with other industry leaders”he has declared TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book4 series plays a key role in enabling the best connectivity of our ecosystem, which will expand the way people interact with their PCs, phones, tablets and other devices for smart, connected experiences.”

Intelligent Productivity powered by Secure Performance

The Galaxy Book4 series features intelligent processors for powerful performance that maximizes productivity. The new processor Intel Core Ultra 9 combines into a single component a faster central processing unit, a higher-performance graphics processing unit and a new neural processing unit. Together with Intel's industry-first PC AI Acceleration Program, which includes more than 100 independent software vendors, the processor enables exciting new AI capabilities and helps increase the productivity of the Galaxy Book4 series.

Furthermore, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 407 Laptop GPU takes the user experience to a higher level. Creativity is enhanced by tools for fast content creation based on artificial intelligence and supported by NVIDIA Studio technology – for example, is You can create stunning images with simple text in seconds thanks to RTX-optimized Stable Diffusion. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also fully immerse themselves in gaming thanks to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that creates superior quality images for more than 500 popular ray-traced games and applications.

Productivity is fully supported by superior hardware performance, so the device can perform to its maximum capabilities. Galaxy Book4 Ultra reduces heat and fan noise thanks to a new optimized cooling systemwhich includes an 11% larger vapor chamber and a dual fan with an irregularly spaced blade design.

Thanks to greater energy efficiency, you can use the device for a long time on a single charge. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also quickly recharge the battery by an additional 55% in just 30 minutes using a 140W adapter 1.4 times more powerful than its predecessor.

Data privacy and security have become increasingly essential as devices have become smarter and more connected. For this reason, Samsung is building on the security experience it has consolidated across several Samsung Galaxy devices with Samsung Knox, improving chipset-level security measures for the Galaxy Book series for the first time. All three models are equipped with a new security chip Samsung Knox which protects critical system data separately, in addition to the multi-layered security features operated by Intel and Microsoft.

Availability

The Galaxy Book4 series will be progressively available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024. Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available in 16-inch version in Moonstone Gray, Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch version, also in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver. The series is available in a refined and minimal finish, with a greater variety of recycled materials1, including plastic, glass and aluminium.