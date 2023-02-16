Mexico City.- Samsung presented in Mexico its new series of Galaxy S23 smartphones made up of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 models; a trio that share the most powerful processor in the industry, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The presentation occurs less than a month after the South Korean company revealed from San Francisco, California, the high-end series at the ‘Unpacked 2023’ event, now these devices will be available from March 3.

During the event held in Mexico City, Thomas Yun, corporate vice president of the mobile experience division at Samsung Mexico, said that the devices will mark the beginning of a new standard that will allow people to do many things from their phone such as work, entertainment and communicate.

For her part, Claudia Contreras, CMO and senior director of marketing for the mobile division, highlighted how normal it is to be a content creator from the phone at any stage of the day, for this reason, the Galaxy S23 series has the hardware capabilities to perform any task that comes your way.

Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out for its 200 MP main camera that allows photography enthusiasts to capture quality photos and videos, even in dimly lit environments, an obstacle that many smartphones cannot overcome.

Another of the substantial changes from the previous generation is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy, a customization by the processor manufacturer, which improves battery management by 20 percent and provides a boost in graphics performance in more of 40 percent.

In the middle is the Galaxy S23+, the halfway point where a large 4,700 mAh battery capacity converge; 6.6-inch screen Infinity-O Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with refresh rate up to 120 Hz and a triple camera module of 50 MP, 12 MP and 10 MP.

The younger brother is Galaxy S23, but it is no less capable because it maintains the high-end power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with all the benefits of a compact phone with a 6.1-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM, internal storage 256 GB and a 50 MP main camera.

Prices and availability

As stated, the new high-end Samsung will be available from next March 3 and the pre-sale is already active on the brand’s site in the country Samsung’s physical stores. The colors that can be purchased are black, green, lavender and cream.

This is how the configurations for the Mexican market remain:

Galaxy S23 Ultra

12 RAM + 1TB, 41 thousand pesos.

12 RAM + 512 GB, 36 thousand pesos.

8 RAM + 256 GB, 32 thousand pesos.

Galaxy S23+

8 RAM + 512 GB, 29 thousand pesos.

8 RAM + 256 GB, 26 thousand pesos.

Galaxy S23

8 RAM + 256 GB, 24 thousand pesos.