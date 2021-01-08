CES 2021. Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 expanding its portfolio of laptops under Chrome OS and with QLED display as one of its novelties.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the renewal of what was the most advanced and fastest Chromebook of 2020. A high-level convertible, but whose sale price was too high and now Samsung has proposed to lower it while maintaining the premium character of the series.

That’s where these QLED screens come in, which despite the marketing are a clear quality reduction compared to the outstanding 4K AMOLED riding the original model. It also lowers the resolution, to 1080p. Another strategy has been to offer different versions of processors to achieve a cheaper base model and in fact, this version starts with a price that is almost half of the 999 dollars that the only available version of the Galaxy Chromebook cost at launch.

Samsung keeps the screen size at 13.3 inch and the 360-degree hinge system for uses as a tablet, ultraportable and intermediate modes for presentations and others. Regarding the internal hardware, Samsung offers two configurations with Intel Comet Lake processors and different amounts of memory and storage:

Intel Celeron 5205U / 4GB / 64GB

Intel Core i3-10110U / 8GB / 128GB

Galaxy Chromebook 2 maintains the premium aluminum chassis and a very low thickness and weight (1.23 kg). It features a redesigned backlit keyboard with wider keys and stylus holder with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, ideal for taking full advantage of the multi-touch pad for tasks like note taking or photo editing.

It has two USB Type-C ports, stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. It has improved wireless connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6, in addition to Bluetooth 5, HD webcam and a 45.5 Wh battery capacity.

With the latest version of the Chrome OS system, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available from $ 549. Much cheaper than the original model cost, but a notch below in display and hardware. It will be sold in gray finishes and an attractive red that we loved at the time along with the premium aluminum chassis.

What was said. One of the most attractive Chromebooks of last year returns in 2021 at a price for all audiences, but without improving the original model that was spectacular and much more expensive.