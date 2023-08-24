During this year’s Gamescom Samsung participates with a stand at the fair, where it is possible to see and try out the two new gaming monitors of the Odyssey line.

In the frame of the Gamescom 2023 many producers have decided to participate in the event to show their new products arriving by the end of the year, some with real appointments and others by participating with stands where they can touch the products first-hand. The latter case concerns precisely Samsungwhich is present during the week of the German event with its own space and a couple of rather interesting novelties. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 supports the new DisplayPort 2.1 available on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX The Korean company has in fact announced two new monitors dedicated to gaming, both belonging to the Odyssey family, namely theOdyssey Neo G9 57″ which represents the most important novelty, and the updated version of theOdyssey Ark 55″. As can be easily seen from the name we are talking about panels that are decidedly important in terms of size and in this news we will also talk more specifically about their characteristics.

Gaming according to Samsung Samsung unveiled the first 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD monitor Samsung has focused heavily on the gaming sector in recent years, and many product lines are now focused exclusively on our favorite pastime. To reaffirm this commitment and the propensity to improve in this specific sector are the words of Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business of Samsung Electronics: "The gaming world is constantly evolving. The latest monitor technology is essential for gamers to open new doors to adventure and perform at their best. With the all-new Odyssey monitors, Samsung is committed to being a leader in the gaming industry. gaming monitors, in order to enable the highest level of immersion and to create new experiences for gamers around the world". For the occasion during this week in which Gamescom is held, it will be possible to participate in the Samsung stand an event in partnership with Activision Blizzard where visitors will be able to preview Warcraft Rumble before launch and play World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2: Invasion on Super Ultra-Wide Odyssey monitors.

Odyssey Neo G9 57″ The Odyssey Neo G9 57″ is undoubtedly a monitor that knows how to attract attention L'Odyssey Neo G9 57″ of Samsung is the The world's first monitor to feature Dual HD resolution and 1000R curvature on a 57-inch panel, for a really wide view, comparable to joining two 32-inch UHD 4K screens together for a total pixel count of 7680 x 2160. This monitor benefits from the technology Quantum Matrix which increases the illumination of the Quantum Mini LEDs arranged on the panel. The new monitor on display at Gamescom 2023 By further delimiting the areas of interest for lighting, the result is a better distinction between light and dark areas on the screen, decreasing the phenomenon of blooming and accentuating the contrast of colors. The certification he has is one VESA Display HDR 1000 with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, with which this monitor further increases the rendering of HDR content. The refresh rate of the Odyssey Neo G9 57″ is 240Hz with a response time of 1ms, plus compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to ensure maximum fluidity in the game. As far as connectivity is concerned, this monitor has one port VESA Certified DisplayPort 2.1, in addition to HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub, so that gamers can connect as many devices as they want.

Odyssey Ark 55″ 2023 version Samsung continues to invest in the gaming sector with the Odyssey Ark 55″ Another gaming monitor that Samsung has decided to bring to Cologne is the updated version of the Odyssey Ark 55″, a 55-inch screen with 1000R curvature further optimized, with new features designed to offer the best possible gaming experience. The refresh rate is 165Hz and the response time is 1ms, while the resolution is the standard 4K 3840 x 2160. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also fully supported. Among the new features implemented are Samsung Multi View, which allows users to see up to 4 screens simultaneously on the display. This Samsung patent was designed to offer an even more immersive experience than the simple split-screen function, offering gamers multiple visual sources in a single screen, maintaining faithful quality thanks to the width of the panel. Precisely for this reason the number of available ports is higher than the common standard of monitors, equipping three HDMI ports, in addition to the DisplayPort 1.4 connection. The cockpit mode is still perfectly supported, with the screen that can be arranged vertically to offer an even higher degree of immersion thanks to its high curvature.