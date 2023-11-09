Samsung has officially presented Gauss: the first generative artificial intelligence solution that can be run directly on devices.

It was Won-Jin Lee who spoke about it for the first time last July at a meeting in Seoul.

The head of Samsung’s software and services division had already anticipated the possibility of having a solution based on artificial intelligence in the brand’s next devices. Now, during the second day of Samsung AI Forum 2023 held last night, Gauss was finally presented, a model capable of generating and editing images, writing emails, summarizing documents, acting as an assistant in writing code and much more. This technology, developed by Samsung Researchthe research and development division of Samsung Electronics, will represent a key element within the ecosystem, also extending to the development of future products. We know that Gauss will act directly on devices, and that the company will begin integrating generative AI into the core functions of its smartphones starting in 2024.

After this statement, news arrived indicating a greater focus for the next Samsung Galaxy S24, which is expected to be presented in early 2024.

Three powerful models Samsung Gauss could appear as an Artificial Intelligence support starting from Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung says Gauss is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician known for, as well as, giving his name to one of the deadliest rifles in the series Falloutfor having formulated the theory of normal distributiona fundamental concept in the field of technologies related to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Developed by Samsung Research, the model includes Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image. Samsung Gauss Language is an advanced model capable of understanding human language and generating responses fluently.

With this tool, you can increase efficiency in a variety of tasks, such as composing emails, editing and summarizing documents, translating between languages, and writing in general.

Furthermore, when integrated into products, it offers more advanced device control, both on cloud servers and on devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. In parallel, Samsung Gauss Code is a template specialized in programming languages, equipped with a code assistant called "code.i," designed for internal use by Samsung. As for Samsung Gauss Image, it simplifies the process of creating and editing images.

This artificial intelligence has the ability to vary the style, transform the resolution and add elements to an existing image.

In keeping with Dall-E, it can also generate completely new figures based on short textual descriptions.