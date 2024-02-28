Cling Band represents Samsung's declination of the foldable device designed to be worn on the wrist, halfway between smartphone and wearable.

The next step in the evolution of smartphones seems to be getting closer and closer to the vision of wear on the wrist your device. Samsung, projecting itself into the future, recently unveiled an innovative prototype called Cling Band at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Currently under development, it is a flexible device with the ability to wrap around the wrist, promising an experience of use of unusual versatility and suggesting a hybrid evolution: in some time, the dividing line between phones and wearable technology it could get really subtle.

Wrist phone This is what Cling Band looks like when rolled up Cling Band presents itself as a full-fledged smartphone when it is completely open, equipped with a camera positioned where we would expect to find it; with the USB type C port for charging, the speaker, in short, all the typical features of a traditional device. To upset the cards on the table, one thinks of it flexible OLED screen which ensures a frameless design when in its standard shape, but has the uncanny ability to bend around the circumference of your forearm.

In this configuration, it offers the entire screen surface to perform various tasks, from viewing photos to managing email or replying to messages, directly from your wrist. The folding mechanism is made possible by a groove structure that allows the device to flex.

From “rolled up”, it takes on an arched shape, on the back of which a heart rate sensorwhich gives it fitness tracker functions with comprehensive monitoring supported by technology Samsung Health.