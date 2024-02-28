Cling Band represents Samsung's declination of the foldable device designed to be worn on the wrist, halfway between smartphone and wearable.
The next step in the evolution of smartphones seems to be getting closer and closer to the vision of wear on the wrist your device.
Samsung, projecting itself into the future, recently unveiled an innovative prototype called Cling Band at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Currently under development, it is a flexible device with the ability to wrap around the wrist, promising an experience of use of unusual versatility and suggesting a hybrid evolution: in some time, the dividing line between phones and wearable technology it could get really subtle.
Wrist phone
Cling Band presents itself as a full-fledged smartphone when it is completely open, equipped with a camera positioned where we would expect to find it; with the USB type C port for charging, the speaker, in short, all the typical features of a traditional device.
To upset the cards on the table, one thinks of it flexible OLED screen which ensures a frameless design when in its standard shape, but has the uncanny ability to bend around the circumference of your forearm.
In this configuration, it offers the entire screen surface to perform various tasks, from viewing photos to managing email or replying to messages, directly from your wrist.
The folding mechanism is made possible by a groove structure that allows the device to flex.
From “rolled up”, it takes on an arched shape, on the back of which a heart rate sensorwhich gives it fitness tracker functions with comprehensive monitoring supported by technology Samsung Health.
It's not time yet
Although it is currently a concept, Cling Band represents an interesting prospect for the future.
Currently, Samsung has no plans to turn the device into a commercial productat least not immediately.
Probably, the interest is to open a window on the possible evolutions of the screens, highlight development opportunities and probe the public's expectations.
Particularly curious are the promises on tracking fitness activities.
As a smartwatch, it might turn out cumbersome and impractical for daily use.
Furthermore, from the product images, there doesn't appear to be a securely designed system for attaching it to the wrist, and frankly it's a bit jarring to imagine it on while running.
The presence of health tracking sensors on the back might appear counterintuitive, considering the trend of integrating such features into more compact devices, such as smart rings to which Samsung itself is also giving a lot of attention.
Despite these considerations, Cling Band remains a fascinating concept proposed by Samsung Display, following a similar path to the one undertaken by Motorola a few months ago.
It remains to be seen if and when it could become a product on the market, and we will be ready to provide the necessary updates when this occurs.
