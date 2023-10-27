Samsung Electronics Italy announced his participation in Lucca Comics & Games 2023one of the main European events dedicated to comics, games, cinema, videogames and technology, scheduled from 1 to 5 November in the Tuscan capital. Samsung in collaboration with Riot Gamesthe American publishing company of iconic titles such as League of Legends, Valorant and Teamfight Tactics, will make an entire stadium available to gaming enthusiasts, the PalaTagliate in Lucca, renamed for the occasion Riot Stadium Powered by Samsung.

In the Samsung Gaming Area, enthusiasts will be able to challenge themselves to League of Legends, Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics on Galaxy S23 Ultrathe top-of-the-line Galaxy smartphone optimized for mobile gaming thanks to the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 high performance, which guarantees fluid graphics, with more stable frame rates, and on Galaxy Tab S9, the top of the range tablet in the Galaxy Tab series which allows you to play on the move with very high performance thanks to maximum thermal efficiency.

Additionally the Samsung Gaming Area will also host one space dedicated to the Galaxy ecosystem with Samsung mobile devices connected simply and directly to each other for a fluid and intuitive technological experience. The monitors Odyssey G4 Neo G4 instead, they will be the protagonists of the space dedicated to the official tournaments of the Tormenta Circuit, where the various clashes will be held.

Samsung: between screens, soundbars and much more

Various guests, players and creators will be present on the large central stage Odyssey Arkthe first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen which, in addition to its stunning image quality, form factor and professional-level gaming performance, features Samsung Multi View functionality, which allows users to see up to 4 screens simultaneously on the display.

The special Samsung Gaming Area will also see the presence of Neo QLED 4K TV QN90C where you can view incredibly clear game scenes thanks to technology Quantum Matrix with Mini LED and the Neural Quantum 4k processor that uses artificial intelligence and 20 neural networks to optimize sound, brightness, color and details.

The gaming experience is enriched thanks to a refresh rate of 144 Hz and dynamic, enveloping audio thanks to Dolby Atmos. For a 360 degree experience the HW-Q800B soundbar which, thanks to the 5.1.2 channels with a power of 360W and the Q-Symphony function, work in perfect harmony with the TVs to create maximum sound immersion, all in 100% wireless mode without the need for cables.