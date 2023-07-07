On July 26, at 5:00 a.m. Central Mexico time, Samsung will show its new folding phones, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, from Seoul, South Korea.

This is the fifth generation of phones with flexible screens from the Asian brand, which will feature the most advanced technologies in processing, cameras, and folding engineering.

“A new cultural benchmark is here. Join us on our journey to discover a new Galaxy, where we will showcase the latest technologies designed to open up possibilities and transform lives.

“Find out more by joining Samsung on July 26 as we celebrate Galaxy Unpacked for the first time in Seoul,” Samsung said in a statement.

The event will be broadcast live on Samsung.com, fima’s news site, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel on July 26 at 5:00 am Central Mexico time.

What is expected?

For the event, it is possible that the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 devices integrate next-generation processors from Snapdragon, a close ally after the company announced on July 27 last year a strategic partnership until 2030.

With this collaboration, the South Korean company will take advantage of Qualcomm’s developments in connectivity, including the 6G network.

At the time, Samsung also promised to bring Snapdragon platforms closer to its high-end Samsung Galaxy products, such as PCs, tablets, augmented reality, and more.

“The extension of our license agreement is further evidence of our mutual commitment to long-term collaboration,” Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s CEO, said at the time.

At the event, the new devices are also expected to include battery improvements, superior camera modules and software updates that facilitate interaction with flexible displays.

In Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 it is possible that it includes a larger and more resistant internal and external screen. While Galaxy Z Flip5 includes a larger exterior screen, as brands like Oppo or Motorola have achieved in their flip-type foldables.